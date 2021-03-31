Castleark Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Castleark Management LLC cut its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Hess by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 90,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after buying an additional 118,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

NYSE HES opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $76.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

