Castleark Management LLC Increases Holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 43.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBLX opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 3.46. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

