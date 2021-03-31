Castleark Management LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after buying an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after buying an additional 15,933 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA opened at $213.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -110.65 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total value of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.32.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

