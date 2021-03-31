Castleark Management LLC Takes $2.29 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total transaction of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

NovoCure stock opened at $125.25 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

