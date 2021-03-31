Catenae Innovation Plc (LON:CTEA) Insider Buys £16,600 in Stock

Catenae Innovation Plc (LON:CTEA) insider Edward Guy Meyer purchased 830,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £16,600 ($21,688.01).

CTEA stock opened at GBX 2.56 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Catenae Innovation Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.90 ($0.13).

Get Catenae Innovation alerts:

About Catenae Innovation

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It exploits intellectual property and holds licenses; and financial technology and media publishing solutions. The company offers OnSite DLT, a mobile management, inspection, and reporting solution; OnSide, a centralized management tool for sporting organizations that deals with all the key elements of coaching from scheduling of staff and timesheet processing; OnGuard for man-guarding organizations to provide real-time management of remote workforce with operative auditing via geo-tagging and time-stamping, integrated scheduling, timesheet management, and incident reporting; and Sequestrum, an application which simplifies access to the blockchain.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Catenae Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catenae Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.