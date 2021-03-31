CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Tops $102.37 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. CertiK has a total market cap of $102.37 million and approximately $19.56 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for $2.80 or 0.00004791 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded up 611,277.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00062914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.82 or 0.00275010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.07 or 0.00899610 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00077137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00031016 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,673,433 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,881 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

CertiK Token Trading

