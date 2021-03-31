Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 2,795 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $72.38 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.