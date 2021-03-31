Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,921,000 after buying an additional 97,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 982,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after buying an additional 250,226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 773,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,129,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.38. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

