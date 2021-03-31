Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

POCT stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

