Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 26,008 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $1,914,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,169,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,654,000 after buying an additional 253,365 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

KMI opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 332.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

