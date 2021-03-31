Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 531 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $589.68.

Shares of NOW opened at $487.57 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.67 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.12, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

