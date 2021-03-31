Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,541 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,900,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,600,000 after buying an additional 723,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,389,000 after acquiring an additional 640,263 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,124,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $66.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

