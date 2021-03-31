Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444,452 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,560,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,944,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 587.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,901,000 after purchasing an additional 926,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

