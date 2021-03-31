Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 470.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,503,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,971,110 shares of company stock worth $612,726,549. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

