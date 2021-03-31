Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,663 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,135 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 1,541,652 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,866,000 after buying an additional 1,792,813 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.52.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

