Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 14,879 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 284.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,879 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,199.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 105,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $293.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $134.49 and a twelve month high of $300.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.71.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

