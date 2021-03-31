Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 36,190 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,753.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock opened at $128.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

