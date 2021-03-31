Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 338.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,321 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market cap of $596.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

