Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 547.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $187.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.81 and a 200 day moving average of $165.37. The firm has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.69 and a 1 year high of $193.44.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327 shares of company stock valued at $587,629. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

