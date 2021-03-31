CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Short Interest Up 130.5% in March

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 130.5% from the February 28th total of 659,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 16,024,914 shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $180,280,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

NASDAQ CFII opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

About CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.