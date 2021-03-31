CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 3.2%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 33,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,389,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In related news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

