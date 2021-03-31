Change Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 516 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 912% compared to the average volume of 51 put options.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

