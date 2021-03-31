ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.37

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $23.00. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 2,187 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,124,648. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 722.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

