Chardan Capital Raises CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Price Target to $3.50

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

CWBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on CohBar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Get CohBar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $73.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.96.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its stake in CohBar by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CohBar by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CohBar by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.