Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. Chargepoint has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

About Chargepoint

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.