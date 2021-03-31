Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,387 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of BlackLine worth $46,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of BL opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -151.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.54.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $11,693,702. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.