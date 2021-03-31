Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $44,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,453,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WWD opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $127.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.32%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 24,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Woodward in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.63.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

