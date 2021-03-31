Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 13,159 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Novavax worth $44,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,888,000 after purchasing an additional 212,417 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Novavax by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,377 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $173.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.04 and its 200 day moving average is $147.57. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $5,174,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,099 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,198 shares of company stock worth $15,333,050. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

