Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $88.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.