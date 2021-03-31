Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE CHWY traded up $6.57 on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,868. Chewy has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -213.46 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,037,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,720,253.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

