Chewy’s (CHWY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group lowered shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.37.

Shares of CHWY opened at $80.38 on Monday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.93 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,602,596.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

