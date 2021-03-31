Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Short Interest Up 53.8% in March

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSSEP opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.36. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

