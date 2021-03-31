Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 144.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chimerix by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

