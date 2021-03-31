China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of CAAS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

CAAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global downgraded China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

