China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICHY opened at $16.98 on Monday. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.60.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

