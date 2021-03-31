China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Up 88.9% in March

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CIADY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

