Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of CHDRY stock opened at $139.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.71. Christian Dior has a one year low of $83.62 and a one year high of $139.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Christian Dior alerts:

Christian Dior Company Profile

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, CÃ©line, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Pink Shirtmaker, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brands.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.