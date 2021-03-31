CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Trading Up 0.9%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.99. Approximately 6,856 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 14,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get CHS alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHS Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.