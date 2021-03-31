Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Update

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, an increase of 123.7% from the February 28th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHGCY opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of prescription medicines in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Herceptin, Rituxan, Alecensa, Perjeta, Xeloda, Tarceva, Kadcyla, Zelboraf, Neutrogin, Tecentriq, and Gazyva; bone and joint diseases/autoimmune diseases comprise Actemra, Edirol, Suvenyl, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and other diseases comprise Tamiflu, CellCept, Copegus, and Hemlibra.

