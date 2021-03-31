Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $100.19 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.19.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

