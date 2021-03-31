Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.83. 20,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,239. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,884,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,371 shares of company stock worth $35,980,550 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

