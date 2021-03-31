Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,055 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,988,000 after purchasing an additional 238,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after buying an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RACE traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $209.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,298. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.88. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $134.24 and a 52-week high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

