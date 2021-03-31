Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 195 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,945. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.