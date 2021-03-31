Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

Shares of EW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.41. 7,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,031. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $83.53.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

