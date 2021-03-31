Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,969,000 after buying an additional 1,793,186 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,635,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,034,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.54. 88,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.