Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,690 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 15.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter.

COLL opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,422. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

