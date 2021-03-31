Citigroup Inc. Acquires 376 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

