Citigroup Inc. Buys 10,596 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 336.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 3rd quarter worth about $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

GOOD stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.37 million, a P/E ratio of -73.35 and a beta of 0.99. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

