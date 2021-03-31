Citigroup Inc. Has $212,000 Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 110,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.42.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.