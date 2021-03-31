Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of American Well by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 7,920 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $239,659.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,169,346 shares of company stock valued at $57,074,369.

American Well stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. American Well’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

